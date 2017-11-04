Paul Clement admits Swansea City were not good enough against Brighton

Paul Clement won't be happy with his side's performance. (Photo: Alex Morton/Getty)

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has admitted that his side were not good enough in the 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Glenn Murray scored the game’s only goal, bundling the ball home after Federico Fernandez ducked under a cross that landed on the striker's lap.

Swansea dominated possession, but created few chances and once again had just two shots on target all game.

No complaints

Clement said: “My summary of that is if we play at that level and that standard, we cannot be expected to win games,”

“Until they scored, it was relatively even, but the way we defended the goal was very poor.” The former Bayern Munich assistant stated. “It started with a simple throw-in we didn’t deal with, we didn’t stop the cross and then the cross into the box found a player unmarked.

“After that you saw a team who are really struggling for any kind of confidence at the moment.”

Swansea only had 0.7 Expected Goals, with just Huddersfield Town, West Brom and Burnley having lower numbers this weekend (via Infogol). However Swansea were at home, against a team they should be aiming to put a few goals past.

Embed from Getty Images

Tight margins

Clement was honest and frank in his post-match press conference, saying: “We have lost seven games (in the league), six by one goal. The margin of the results is tight, but on the level of that performance, I can’t say we deserve anything.

“We had a couple of good chances.” The 45-year-old claimed. “They defended one on the line and then we hit the bar.

“But overall the performance wasn’t at the level required to get a point, never mind a win.”

Swansea now sit 18th in the table, and Everton can leapfrog them tomorrow with a point against Watford on Sunday.