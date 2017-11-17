Burnley vs Swansea City Preview: High-flying Clarets look to break into top six

Leroy Fer battling with Jeff Hendrick. (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty)

Swansea City travel to Turf Moor in a bid to upset Burnley, who will look to jump into the top six with a win.

The Clarets are currently sat in seventh place, level on 19 points with Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Gunners host Tottenham Hotspur in this season’s first North London Derby, while Liverpool host Southampton. Two tricky fixtures for the sides in Burnley’s sights.

While Swansea will hope to move out of the relegation zone with a win, as they look to leapfrog the four teams currently above the Welsh side in 19th.

Team news

Burnley striker Nakhi Wells picked up a “minor knock” according to manager Sean Dyche in a training ground fixture with Oldham Athletic, while Dean Marney looked very sharp in the game.

Chris Wood was part of New Zealand’s squad on international duty, and Dyche said he has a bit of soreness ahead of this fixture.

As for Swansea, long-term absentee Kyle Bartley is the only player not fit to play.

Renato Sanches, Wilfried Bony and Martin Olsson are all available following injuries, while Leon Britton is also available for selection after his change of role to a player-assistant manager.

Form

Burnley have only lost one game since going down to West Brom and Chelsea in their opening two games this season, that sole loss was away to Manchester City.

Last time out, they won 1-0 away to Southampton, with Wales international Sam Vokes scoring the games’ winning goal.

Swansea have lost their last four games in all competitions, with their last win coming at home to Huddersfield Town.

Before the international break, Brighton travelled to the Liberty Stadium and came away with all three points in a 2-1 win.

Quotes

Jack Cork made the switch from Swansea to Burnley in the summer, and has since gone on to make his England debut against Germany.

Ahead of this weekend’s game, Cork said: “We need to be really careful. They're a team that will work hard and will be trying to get that win because they're desperate for it. We need to be ready for that.

“They've got world-class players, players that play for their countries,” Cork admitted, “a lot of caps and a lot of Premier League experience and we need to be ready for that challenge.”

He went on to tell Burnley’s club website: “You just need something to click and something to trigger to get out of it. I'm sure they'll find it and I'm sure it will come along, but hopefully not this weekend.”

While Swansea’s Tom Carroll said: “We’ve had a good couple of weeks’ training so we’re well prepared to get the right result,” the midfielder said.

“We’ve had time to work on a few things and put them right.

“We need to be a lot stronger mentally,” Carroll admitted, “show confidence and believe that we can get three points against anyone.

“There’s still a long way to go but we’ve got to produce the goods as soon as possible because we don’t want to be in the same situation that we were last year.”

Past meetings

Swansea have actually won the last four games against this weekend’s opposition.

Last season, Fernando Llorente’s stoppage time winner gave the Swans a 3-2 win over Burnley at the Liberty Stadium in March.

The game didn’t come without controversy, as the away side were awarded a penalty that Andre Gray tucked away after his strike partner Vokes handled the ball inside the area.

Predicted XI

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward; Gudmundsson, Cork, Defour, Hendrick, Brady; Vokes.

Swansea: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Sanches, Ki, Carroll; Dyer, Abraham, Ayew.

The game kicks off at 15:00 at Turf Moor on Saturday, 18 November.