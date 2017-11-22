Angel Rangel believes the Liberty Stadium needs to be “a fortress” ahead of Bournemouth visit

Angel Rangel in Swansea training. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea City captain Angel Rangel believes that the Swans have to improve their home form in order to stay in the Premier League.

The Welsh side have only won three points at home all season, coming in the 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town five weeks ago.

Rangel was appointed as Swansea’s new captain following Leon Britton’s change of role, becoming a player-assistant manager.

Fortress

“The Liberty is our home and needs to be a fortress, which we want it to be for the rest of the season,” Rangel said.

“If you want to stay in the Premier League, your home form is the most important thing.

“We have had some bad performances at home so far, but we must put them behind us and look to start afresh at the Liberty.”

Last season under manager Paul Clement, their home form is what kept Swansea in the Premier League, but the side 19th in the table have lost at home to Newcastle United, Watford and Brighton among others already this season.

Embed from Getty Images

Tough game up next

Swansea host Bournemouth on Saturday in a bid to turn their home form around.

Speaking to the club website, Rangel said: “It is not going to be an easy game, but they can expect to face a team who will fight for their lives,”

“The fact that we are at home will hopefully give us the best chance of getting all three points.”

Swansea will be boosted by the news that on-loan striker Tammy Abraham will be fit for the game, after being stretchered off with a back injury in the 2-0 loss to Burnley last week.

Clement’s side will need to pick up their home form, as they face a tricky run of games ahead. After Bournemouth they travel to Stoke City and Chelsea, before a two-game homestand against West Brom and league leaders Manchester City.