Swansea City caretaker manager Leon Britton rules himself out of permanent job

Leon Britton on the touchline. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Swansea City caretaker boss Leon Britton has ruled himself out of getting the manager’s job on a permanent basis.

Britton was named in charge temporarily for Saturday’s visit of Crystal Palace to the Liberty Stadium, after Paul Clement was sacked on Wednesday evening.

Britton will take charge on Saturday alongside under-23 coaches Cameron Toshack, Gary Richards and goalkeeper coach Tony Roberts.

Dismisses manager’s role

Speaking in his pre-match press conference Britton said: “I am a caretaker at the moment, but I don’t think it’s the right moment for me to take the job on a permanent basis,”

“That’s not to say I wouldn’t take it in the future,” the former club captain said, “but at the moment it’s not the right thing for me to become the permanent manager.

“I have been asked to help the club, which I will always do.” The 35-year-old said. “I will be caretaker manager alongside Cameron Toshack, Gary Richards and Tony Roberts and I will be in charge for Saturday’s game against Crystal Palace.”

Britton reiterated the importance of getting this decision right, which could decide whether Swansea stay in the Premier League another year.

He went on to say: “All I am doing is taking things day by day and then we will see where we are after Palace.

“What matters is that we get the right person to take over, whether it’s before the Liverpool game, after the Liverpool game or somewhere in the new year.”

The contenders

Tony Pulis was the bookies’ early favourite for the vacant managerial role, but several reports have claimed that Swansea are not considering the Welshman.

Swansea’s defence has not been the issue this season – only conceding 25 goals in 18 games – perhaps this wouldn’t be the right role for Pulis as his talents are improving teams defensively.

Ronald Koeman and Ryan Giggs have also been linked with the job, but Sky Sports have said that the Dutchman is not interested in the role and when asked by Sky Sports News whether Giggs would be tempted by the vacancy, Giggs said: "I've spoke to them before, before they appointed Bob Bradley, so no."

Crystal Palace’s former manager Frank de Boer has been linked with the job, and had been strongly rumoured with a move to South Wales on several occasions before taking the job with Saturday’s opponents.

Former West Ham boss Slaven Bilic has also been linked with the managerial seat, while reports have claimed that Swansea ambitiously want Louis van Gaal to take over.

The Swans look set to appoint a new manager as soon as possible, but that won’t be Britton.