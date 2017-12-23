Swansea City vs Crystal Palace team news: Two changes for Swans in caretaker Britton's first game in charge

Leon Britton arriving at the Liberty Stadium. (Photo: Stu Forster/Getty)

Swansea City caretaker manager Leon Britton has made two changes for the visit of Crystal Palace as Tammy Abraham and Sam Clucas come in for Wilfried Bony and Leroy Fer.

Palace and Roy Hodgson have made one change from their impressive win over Leicester City as Luka Milivojevic returns for the suspended Christian Benteke.

Britton has stuck with the same shape that Paul Clement has used in the past couple of weeks before he was sacked on Wednesday.

Swansea have used several formations this season, as Clement attempted to conjure up a competent attack but failed to do so, which led to his dismissal.

He used the diamond, three at the back and everything else between but Britton has gone for a 4-3-3 shape.

Both Ki Sung-Yueng and Fer miss out through injury as record signing Clucas makes a starting appearance.

Ki missed the 3-1 loss at Everton with a calf problem, while Fer picked up a back injury at Goodison Park.

Up front for Palace

Wilfried Zaha will lead the line for Palace in Christian Benteke’s absence, alongside Andros Townsend.

Hodgson called Benteke’s suspension “a pity because at the last couple of games he has been finding his feet again in the Premier League but these things happen, but he is the only one who is new on the list of people not eligible to play.”

In his pre-match press conference the 70-year-old also said: “Joel Ward still hasn’t recovered from his groin injury so will not travel."

Bony misses out after picking up his third hamstring injury of the season, which will also rule him out of the trip to Anfield on Boxing Day.

Kyle Bartley is on the comeback trail from a knee injury that required surgery in August. He played 60 minutes for the under-23s in midweek and said “I have been training for a couple of weeks with the physios and fitness coaches. They have done a great job with me behind the scenes.

“We now go into a busy Christmas period and hopefully I can help the team out. I feel ready to come back before the new year.

While Britton previously ruled himself out of contention due to a groin strain.

Lineups

Swansea XI: Fabianski; Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson; Clucas, Mesa, Carroll; Narsingh, Abraham, Dyer.

Crystal Palace XI: Speroni; Kelly, Tomkins, Dann, Schlupp; McArthur, Cabaye, Milivojevic, Loftus-Cheek; Townsend, Zaha.