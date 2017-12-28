Carlos Carvalhal admits he has not spoke about January transfer window funds with Swansea chiefs

Carlos Carvalhal being unveiled as the new Swansea City manager. (Photo: Athena Pictures/Getty)

Newly appointed Swansea City manager Carlos Carvalhal has admitted that he hasn’t spoken with the club’s chiefs over January transfer window funds.

Carvalhal was appointed on a contract until the end of the season, with the option for an extension to that deal as he took over from Paul Clement.

With the January transfer window just a few days away, the Portuguese manager has revealed that talks about money didn’t come up during negotiations.

Allergic to money

Speaking to the gathered media, Carvalhal said: “I did not talk money with the chairman, it is my romantic side talking. I deal with footballers, if we need separate players I will try and choose them but the money is not what I want to talk about, I am allergic to money.”

Carvalhal did shed some light on how heavily he will be involved in the recruitment: “They will be my choices absolutely, I will see what players we have in mind, who we need and who the scouts of Swansea have seen.

“As I said before we have to check the players and give them the opportunity to show another face of the team because we need it.” The 51-year-old admitted. “I will give them all an opportunity to show they are better than what they show.so far. After this, we will analyse the weaknesses and if we understand what we need we will try and recover the situation.”

Swansea have come under some flak for not spending the £40 million that they received for Gylfi Sigurdsson on a replacement for the player that was so influential last season.

Need to analyse the squad

On the squad that he has inherited, Carvalhal said: “I have to analyse the team, I have seen from outside but from inside there are surprises sometimes negative or positive.

“We have to check if we have weaknesses and if we feel that we can look at another player but we need to give these players a chance to show they are better than what they have shown.

He went on to say: “The Premier League is a good window to show ability for players, it is a World Cup year and players who want to go may not be playing and we can check if some of those players can help us if we need them.”

Carvalhal was also asked about the man he directly took the job from, club legend Leon Britton and said: “I will answer that in the next days, he deserves a lot of respect from the club and we will consider his importance and let’s see in which position he can best help the club.”