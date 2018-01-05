Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Swansea City Preview: Championship high-flyers aim to knock out Swans

Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrating. (Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty)

Championship leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers host Premier League strugglers Swansea City in the third round of the FA Cup.

Wolves had led the charge for promotion all season long, and currently sit 12 points clear of second-place Derby County through 26 games.

Swansea can only admire their opposition’s optimism from afar, as the Welsh side are rock-bottom of the Premier League and four points adrift from safety.

Team news

Wolves’ new signing Rafael Mir is in contention to make his debut for the Midlands side. Mir completed a reported £2 million move from Valencia on Wednesday.

While Danny Batth is unavailable for Nuno Esperito Santo’s side after his appeal for a three-match suspension was rejected by the FA.

Swansea manager Carlos Carvalhal revealed that Wilfried Bony is back in training following a hamstring injury, while Ki Sung-Yueng is in contention to play following injury too.

Kyle Naughton and Angel Rangel will miss out through injury, meaning Mike van der Hoorn could deputise at right-back or Connor Roberts could start after being recalled from his loan at Middlesbrough.

Embed from Getty Images

Quotes

Speaking on the importance of this game, Esperito Santo said: “We have our own ideas – since day one – what the Cup means to us.

“We will prepare for it well.” The Portuguese manager said.

“We established an idea and a philosophy with what competitions we had. We had Carabao – and we had a really nice ride there – and the FA Cup is the same but with our ideas. The squad will be important for us.”

Despite what the bookmakers say, Swansea manager Carvalhal said: “Diogo Jota was at Atletico Madrid, others have played for Benfica and Monaco so the players do not belong to the Championship. The correct place for these players is the Premier League, but I don’t agree that they are favourites.

“I think it is 50-50 like all the teams that go away from home to a Championship club as the tempo is higher, the players run more and it makes it difficult.”

Past meetings

The last meeting between the two sides finished 4-4 in April 2012. Swansea led 4-1 but late heroics from Matt Jarvis earned a point for Wolves.

Swansea’s last win over their opposition came in a 3-1 win in 2008, where a Jason Scotland brace saw the Swans defeat a Wolves side that were top of the Championship table.

Predicted lineups

Wolves: Ruddy; Marshall, Hause, Coady, Boly, Vinagre; Price, N’Diaye; Cavaleiro, Mir, Enobakhare.

Swansea: Mulder; Roberts, van der Hoorn, Mawson, Olsson; Fer, Mesa, Clucas; Narsingh, McBurnie, Routledge.