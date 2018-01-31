Swansea City bring Andre Ayew back to the Liberty Stadium for record fee

Ayew celebrates a goal during his previous stint at Swansea (photo: Getty Images / Stu Forster)

Swansea City have shelled out a club-record fee to bring Andre Ayew back to the Liberty Stadium, just 18 months after he left for West Ham United.

The Swans have forked out around £18 million to sign the 28-year-old back, a little less than the amount they received from the Hammers in August 2016.

Ayew has signed a three-and-a-half year deal with the Welsh club, where he scored 12 goals in 34 games to lead them to comfortable Premier League survival in the 2015-16 season.

Can Ayew save the Swans?

He'll hope to achieve similar exploits this time around, with Swansea currently sitting second bottom of the table having accumulated just 23 points from their first 25 games.

Ayew's goals will be a boost to a Swansea side that have struggled for goals this season, only two players - Jordan Ayew and Tammy Abraham - registering five goals so far.

He comes back having plundered 12 goals in 50 appearances for the Hammers, taking the number 19 shirt on.

It's been a busy day for Swansea, who called off a deal for Lazar Markovic after finalising the Ayew deal, whilst they're still looking to wrap up a deal for Leicester City midfielder Andy King.

Ayew could make his return to the Swansea side on Saturday as they face Leicester at the King Power Stadium, whilst the first chance for his home fans to see him again will likely come against Burnley next week.