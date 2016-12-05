Tottenham Hotspur to face Aston Villa in FA Cup Third Round

Alli pictured against playing Villa last season (photo: Getty Images / Stu Forster)

Tottenham Hotspur have been draw against Aston Villa in the Third Round of the FA Cup, with the tie to be contested on the week commencing January 2.

Spurs are the home side for the tie, and will be heavy favourites given that Villa are a divison below, and not doing particularly well in the Championship.

However, many fans will still see the game as a potentially close one, given that Villa were Premier League mainstay's until their disastrous campaign last time out, going down with a record low number of points for the club.

Both teams have an esteemed history in the famous competition, with 15 wins between them. Spurs edge it, eight to seven, with Villa failing to level things up as they lost 4-0 to Arsenal in the final last May.

Spurs have form against Villa

Mauricio Pochettino's side beat the Villans home and away in the league last season, triumphing 3-1 at White Hart Lane in November before a 2-0 win at Villa Park in March. Harry Kane scored three goals in those two games, and will be hoping to fire the Lilywhites to victory again once more if selected.

Having gone through five permanent manager's in the space of five months, Villa have now settled on Steve Bruce, who has led them to an upturn in Championship form since taking the job last month.

However, Pochettino may likely field a strong side given that Spurs are already out of the Champions League and League Cup, in a bid to bring his first piece of silverware to Tottenham.

He led Spurs to the League Cup final during his first season, two years ago, however succumbed to a 2-0 defeat to Jose Mourinho's Chelsea, Diego Costa and John Terry on the scoresheet.