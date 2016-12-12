Europa League draw: Spurs drawn to face Belgium side Gent in Round of 32

Spurs guaranteed Europa League football against CSKA Moscow in their final Champions League group game (Picture source: Anadolu Agency / Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur will play Belgian side KAA Gent in the round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League following Monday's draw in Nyon.

Spurs will play the first leg away from home on the 16th of February at the Ghelamco Arena before playing at home a week later at Wembley where they will have high hopes of getting through the tie.

Poor Champions League campaign

Spurs would have had high hopes of qualifying for the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League after the draw was made in August but that didn't materialise as they finished third in their group and dropped down to the Europa league.

In a group that featured AS Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen and CSKA Moscow, Spurs only managed to acquire seven points from their six group games. Six of these points came against CSKA, who they defeated on the final matchday in order to confirm third place in the group.

The win on matchday six finally saw Spurs win at Wembley, where they are playing their European games this season, after defeats in their first two games at home and now they will hoping to go far in this competition.

Belgian side looking to spring a surprise

Gent though will be looking to spring a surprise against Mauricio Pochettino's side and they have shown already that they are a team that is not to be taken lightly.

They finished as group H runners-up in a group that featured Shakhtar Donetsk, who finished as group winners, Braga and Konyaspor. By finishing above Braga, who have Champions league pedigree, just shows the quality that the team possesses.

In terms of their league position, they sit fifth in the Belgian First division but only are only three points of the top of the table showing how tight the league is.

Guaranteed Champions League football

Both teams will be looking to qualify for next season's Champions League and know that by winning this competition then they will have secured it.

Spurs especially will be looking to show that this season was a one of and that they are one of the big hitters in Europe.