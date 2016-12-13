Spurs striker Kane admits frustration at Old Trafford defeat

Kane pictured in action at Old Trafford (Photo: Getty Images / Clive Brunskill)

Harry Kane has admitted that Tottenham Hotspur need some new attacking ideas, having struggled to break down Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Mauricio Pochettino's side went down 1-0 to a Henrikh Mkhitaryan goal at Old Trafford, and never looked like equalising, even when chasing the game in the dying stages against a United defence dropping deeper and deeper.

Kane admits Old Trafford struggles

Speaking about the game, Kane admitted that the Red Devils "made it difficult" for Spurs to get their passing game going, adding that "they made us play more long balls that we are used to playing. That was their gameplan, and it worked."

Despite having the best defence in the league, statistically, so far, Tottenham have only scored 24 league goals so far this season, five teams bettering that. That form has seen them drop to three points from the top four, and 10 from top spot.

Speaking about the differences from last season, where Kane scored freely alongside the likes of Dele Alli, the striker suggested that "teams are dropping off abit more, letting us have the ball" after being surprised at how Spurs pressed with "such intensity" last year. Now they're facing new challenges, such as unlocking packed defences.

Chance for redemption with two home games

One defence that they should be confident of unlocking is Hull City's on Wednesday evening, with the Tigers second bottom of the league, having conceded more than anyone else. After that, it's Burnley. Both games are at home, and are ones that Kane described as "winnable".

He went on to speak of how his team "need to get on a good run heading into new year" in order to move up the league, using last year as an example, Kane remembering how "last year, December and January were the months when we pushed forward, got good results and moved up the table."