Tottenham Hotspur vs Hull City Preview: Spurs looking to remain unbeaten at home against struggling Tigers

Tottenham Hotspur will look to preserve their unbeaten home record in the league when they take on relegation threatened Hull City on Wednesday evening.

No defeats at the Lane

Despite struggling in general over the past few weeks, Spurs have remained strong when they've played at their actual home ground of White Hart Lane. Mauricio Pochettino's team have only won three of their last 13 games in all competitions and went out of the UEFA Champions League after losing two of their three home games, but these were played at Wembley stadium.

When Spurs play at the Lane though, they're always good value and they've even won five of seven there in the league this season. Tottenham's last home game being a case in point where they dished out a 5-0 thrashing to Swansea City, but just 10 points on the road so far means they sit 5th in the Premier league table and 10 points off the pace of leaders Chelsea.

13 an unlucky number?

It's already been mentioned how disappointing Spurs have been in their last 13 games when talking about all competitions, but a similar fate has occured for Hull over their last 13 matches in the league. After kicking off the season with back to back wins, Mike Phelan's team have only won one and lost nine of their 13 top flight games since.

This awful run for the Tigers leaves them second bottom in the Premier League on 12 points from 15 games, with them also having the worse goal difference in the league on a tally of - 18. A vicious combination of not scoring enough and letting in plenty down the other end leaves them in the position they are.

Hull were able to rectify at least one of these areas in the last match, as they battled to a 3-3 draw at home to Crystal Palace. This was the first time they'd scored more than one in a game since them opening two victories, but manager Phelan had to have been gutted not to notch his 4th win of the season after Frazer Campbell scored an 89th minute equaliser against his former club.

Team news

Moussa Dembele will miss this game for Spurs after injuring his left foot in the defeat at Manchester United on sunday.

Vincent Janssen and Erik Lamela remain out also after their recent ankle and hip injuries.

Dieumerci Mbokani is the only active absentee for Hull as he serves the last game of his three match suspension following his red card against Newcastle United in the EFL cup quarter-final a couple of weeks back.

Statistics

Spurs are unbeaten in their last seven Premier league games against Hull, winning five of these matches.

Robert Snodgrass has been involved in seven goals this season, five goals and two assists, no other Hull player has been involved in more than two.

Spurs have won 12 successive league games against newly promoted teams at home, the last time they lost at White hart lane to such a tean was against Norwich City in April 2012.