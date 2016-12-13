Dembele to miss Tottenham's clash with Hull City

Dembele is helped of the pitch (source: getty)

Mousa Dembele will miss out on Tottenham Hotspur’s Premier League encounter with Hull City after picking up a foot injury against Manchester United on the weekend.

The Belgian was substituted off with 23 minutes left of the game and was later pictured needing help walking to the changing rooms. The club are yet to understand the full extent of the injury.

This is the second injury the midfielder has picked up this season as he missed a run of games with a hamstring injury in September, this later developed into a foot injury which left him sidelined for longer. Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino commented that the club will have to “see for Sunday but for sure tomorrow he is not available”.

After their hosting Hull at home Spurs will see Burnley come to the Lane before finishing 2016 with a trip to Southampton.

Lamela and Janssen also out

Dembele isn’t the only player who is missing out on Tottenham’s home tie. Erik Lamela is also out of the game with a hip injury but Pochettino confirmed that he flew back to England on Monday after going back to Argentina last week due to personal issues involving his brother.

The Tottenham manger also commented “he is training, he is much better” and now “he needs to recover the feeling, start to train again” before adding that “he’s working hard to be available as quickly as possible”.

Pochettino believes that the club “cannot give a date when he will be available again” but hopes that he will be ready for Tottenham’s clash with Southampton after Christmas.

Striker Vincent Janssen is also out with an ankle injury which he sustained before Spurs’s Champions League clash with CSKA Moscow. Pochettino believes that like Lamela, Janssen will miss Tottenham’s clash against Burnley this weekend but will be back for their game at St Mary’s Stadium.