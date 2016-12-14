Tottenham reportedly lining up move for Everton's Ross Barkley (photo: Getty Images / Tony McArdle / Everton FC)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in sealing a move for Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, per reports in the London Evening Standard.

It's believed that Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is a huge admirer of the England international and would like to secure his services, whether that be in January or next summer.

Having broken into the Everton first team under former manager Roberto Martinez, it's been suggested that Barkley has gone off the boil in the last 18 months or so, even more so since Ronald Koeman took the reigns in the summer.

Koeman could be open to a sale

Barkley isn't thought to be amongst Koeman's favourites, with the Dutchman having publicly slammed him for performances earlier this season. The 23-year-old has failed to nail down a consistent first team spot this season, and would likely consider a move away despite his Merseyside roots.

It's thought that Barkley would cost upwards of £30million despite having less than two years less on his contract, especially given there'd probably be competition for his signature should it become apparent that Everton are welcoming offers.

Pochettino is said to be keen on bolstering Spurs' attacking options, having lamented the lack of depth he has going forward at various times this season.

Could Barkley and Kane work together?

He'd also like to see Barkley link up to get Harry Kane firing once more, given that Dele Alli hasn't reached the heights of last season so far this term.

The two are around the same age and have struck up a friendship away on England international breaks, and Barkley could be the perfect foil in-behind Kane in Pochettino's 4-2-3-1 formation.

However, any move would raise questions over the future of Christian Eriksen, with Alli's place in the side already pushing the Danish international out of his position more often than he'd like.