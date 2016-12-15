Pochettino praises new three-man defence after his side's victory against Hull City

Pochettino was happy with his side's 3-0 victory against Hull City at White Hart Lane (Picture source: Dan Mullan / Getty Images)

After overseeing his Tottenham Hotspur side's 3-0 victory against Hull City at White Hart Lane, Mauricio Pochettino praised his new three-man defensive formation for giving his side the solid base to get the win.

Pochettino has rarely changed from the 4-2-3-1 formation this season but his side wasn't getting the points that they deserved in recent weeks and he decided to change it for Hull game and it worked perfectly for him.

Pochettino was happy with new 3-4-3 system against Hull

Christian Eriksen scored two and Victor Wanyama added the other goal in the win and Pochettino believes that the new 3-4-3 system is progressing well with Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Eric Dier all playing well in the win.

Pochettino said that "this season we are working hard to develop different systems" which you need against different teams as it gives you "different solutions" to try and get the win in every game you play.

Pochettino added that for the Hull game he "thought it was the better way" to win the game by playing with three at the back and he feels that the system is "working well" and that the first two goals "came from good actions from our full backs" which gave the Hull players something else to think about.

The Spurs manager went on to say that "if Hull was a team that played deep" then it would be important "to try and move the ball quickly" in order to break them down.

Spurs must go on a good run over Christmas to keep up with the top four places

Pochettino added that after the 3-0 scoreline "it looks a like a good choice" but it was important that the team were "clinical as well to get the win.

The win was important for Spurs as it meant that it keep them within three points of a top four place which is where they want to be at the end of the season

It was also important for them to bounce back after defeat to Manchester United on Sunday and now they must build on this win at home to Burnley at the weekend.