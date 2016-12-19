Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Burnley: Alli and Rose complete comeback as Spurs defeat Dyche's Clarets

Tottenham Hotspur came from a goal behind to beat Burnley 2-1 at White Hart Lane on Sunday, keeping the pressure on those above them in the Premier League table.

Ashley Barnes did give the Clarets an early lead, giving Sean Dyche's side hope of picking up a first away win of the season. However, Spurs equalised within five minutes through Dele Alli, restoring parity.

The winner did come for the home side in the second half, Danny Rose on hand to secure the three points with a rare goal.

Alderweireld out, again

There was a set-back for Spurs before the game as Toby Alderweireld wasn't named in the squad. He's only recently come back from a knee injury that kept him out for two months, so it was a concern for the home fans to see Eric Dier line up alongside Jan Vertonghen at the back.

Despite Harry Kane and Rose both seeing early crosses trouble the away defence, it was Burnley who looked the most dangerous early on. Andre Gray was set up by Stephen Ward after the full-back ended his marauding run with a cross, but the striker was denied by Hugo Lloris' feet.

Up at the other end, Tottenham went even closer. Eriksen's corner worked its way to Dele Alli who got to the ball, diverting it onto the post and back out.

Burnley ahead, but not for long

For a few minutes, at least, Spurs were made to regret that miss as Burnley took the lead. Kyle Walker and Harry Winks were at fault as they failed to clear their lines down the right, Burnley moving the ball into the middle quickly, Barnes stabbing the ball past Lloris.

However, the lead didn't last long - five minutes in all. Dele Alli was on hand to equalise, giving Tom Heaton no chance as he got on the end of Walker's cross to rifle the ball into the net.

Spurs grow into things

Despite Tottenham's equaliser, the game was still proving to be a closer contest than anticipated, with chances at either end before half-time. Harry Kane came closest, shooting from a tight angle after being played through, the ball deflecting off Heaton's ankles and fortunately wide.

Christian Eriksen's been in good goalscoring form recently, and he attempted to score another as the second half got underway, a long range strike grazing the top of the net.

Tom Heaton had to be on form to keep the Spurs attackers at bay, saving from Eriksen and Alli as the game progressed, but he was finally beaten once more as Rose scored what proved to be the winner with 20 minutes to go.

Rose nets winner

Moussa Sissoko, who has enjoyed some improved performances in the last couple of weeks, tee'd up Rose with a good ball into the area, the left-back slamming a finish past Heaton.

That goal knocked the stuffing out of the Clarets, who never posed much threat in the way of an equaliser as the clock ticked down. Spurs came close to making it three, never more so than when Son Heung-Min fired wide to conclude a swift counter attack, but two goals was all that they needed for a win.