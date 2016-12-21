Dele Alli praises fantastic full-backs Walker and Rose after Burnley win

Alli celebrates scoring Spurs' equaliser against Burnley on Sunday (Picture source: Julian Finney / Getty Images)

After Tottenham Hotspur's vital 2-1 victory against Burnley at White Hart Lane, Dele Alli praised Kyle Walker and Danny Rose for their roles in both of the goals.

Walker provided the assist for Alli's equalising goal against Burnley on Sunday after Ashley Barnes had given the visitors the lead. Rose then smashed home the winning goal midway through the second half to keep Spurs in the race for a top four place.

Alli lauds Walker and Rose for their impact

They also played big roles in the 3-0 victory against Hull City in the match before and Alli feels that the pair are fantastic and that it is a joy to play with such players.

Speaking to Spurs' official website, Alli said that Walker and Rose are "two fantastic players and it's a joy to play with them" as they provide the team with the attacking intent from the wider areas which is needed to be a top team.

Alli added that both players "provide such power and pace down the flank" that causes other teams a lot of problems and they also "defend so well as well" which makes them complete players.

The midfielder was grateful for the assist that Walker provided for his goal saying "it was a great assists from 'Walks. for the first goal" as he really provided the perfect weight of pass for Alli to put the ball into the net.

Alli vows to go on a goal scoring run

The goal that Alli scored against Burnley was his first Premier League goal since mid-September which for a player such as him is not enough but he is vowing to go on a good goal scoring run to help the team to move up the table.

Alli said that he hopes "to find some finishing form" now that he finally scored and "start getting a few more goals" for the team to help the team to score more goals. The midfielder said that he wants to "beat his target from last season" and in order to do that he said that he has to "make sure I put them away now" and if that does happen the team can get themselves back into a top four place.