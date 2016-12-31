Watford vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview: Lilywhites searching for fourth win in a row

The Spurs players celebrate their victory at Vicarage Road last season (Picture source: Richard Heathcote / Getty Images)

2017 gets underway in the Premier League with a tasty looking fixture as Watford host Tottenham Hotspur at Vicarage Road with both teams in need of a win for very different reasons.

Hosts looking to get back to winning ways

The Hornets come into the game on the back of three games without a win which has seen slip to tenth in the table after a promising start to the season.

Their latest fixture saw Troy Deeney score a late penalty to see them come away with a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace on Boxing Day and they will be looking to take that momentum into this game.

Visitors looking for fourth successive win

On the other hand, Mauricio Pochettino's side have really started to hit form again with three wins in a row after some poor results saw them fall out of the top four.

Spurs will be confident of getting a positive result in this game after a convincing 4-1 win against Southampton at St Mary's on Wednesday evening, in a game that they fell behind in early on.

Visitors won dramatically the last time the sides met

The visitors will also remember the corresponding fixture last season when they came away with a 2-1 win. Erik Lamela gave Spurs the lead early in the first half before Odion Ighalo equalised before half time. Watford though had a man sent off when Nathan Ake saw red midway through the second half and then Son Heung-Min scored an 89th minute winner in a dramatic finish to the game.

Team News

In terms of team news for the game, Walter Mazzarri could be without nine first team players for the game due to injury. Valon Behrami was the latest player to suffer an injury after coming off just 14 minutes into the game against Palace on Boxing Day.

It should mean that Deeney will lead the line from the start after starting the last game on the bench as he was being rested for a tough festive period.

Spurs, on the other hand, will be boosted by the return of Toby Alderweireld for the game after he missed the last game due to a virus. His return will be vital as Jan Vertonghen will miss the game after picking up his fifth yellow card of the season against Southampton.

Kyle Walker, who has been instrumental for Spurs this season, will also miss the trip to Watford due to suspension. This should mean that Kieran Trippier will start the game at right back. Erik Lamela is also out of the game to a hip problem that has kept him out for a long while.

Predicted lineups

Watford: (4-2-3-1) Gomes; Cathcart, Kaboul, Prodl, Holebas; Capoue, Guedioura; Amrabat, Success, Ighalo; Deeney.

Tottenham Hotspur: (4-2-3-1) Lloris; Trippier, Alderweireld, Dier, Rose; Wanyama, Dembele; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane.

Referee: Michael Oliver.