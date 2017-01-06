Dele Alli not completely satisfied with performance despite bagging a brace to sink Chelsea

Alli in action against Chelsea (photo: Getty Images / Mike Hewitt)

Dele Alli was critically evaluative of his performance in Tottenham Hotspur's win against Chelsea on Wednesday night, despite picking up the Man of the Match award with a starring display.

Scoring a goal in each half, both goals headers off Christian Eriksen crosses, Alli was the only man to get on the score-sheet as Spurs beat their London rivals 2-0 at White Hart Lane, bringing to an end the impressive 13 game winning streak put together by Antonio Conte's men.

Alli's goals were his third brace in consecutive games, moving him onto 20 Premier League goals in just 50 appearances, a highly impressive feat for the young midfielder.

Head game for Dele

However, he wasn't completely satisfied with his performance, telling BBC Sport after the game; "I didn't get on the ball as much as I wanted, I felt that if I was going to dribble it would be with my head!"

Spurs' win was something of revenge on Chelsea, who knocked them out of title contention towards the end of last season and ended the Lilywhites' unbeaten run earlier in this campaign.

Admitting that "there is a bit of history between the sides after last season" Alli conceded that his side "wanted to stop their run like they did ours."

Going on to say that "we [Tottenham] are happy to stay under the radar" in terms of moving up the league, having moved into third on Wednesday, the 20-year-old assured fans that they're "not going to get carried away" before adding that "there is always room for improvement."

Alli, and Tottenham's, next test is the FA Cup Third Round tie against Aston Villa on Sunday. With Mauricio Pochettino still looking to deliver his first trophy to the club, he could be tempted to use the likes of Alli.

However, if the midfielder is rested, he'll likely return to the side for the home game against West Bromwich Albion a week on Saturday.