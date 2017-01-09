Tottenham draw Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup

Goalscorer Son battles for the ball in Spur's win (source: getty)

Tottenham Hotspur will face League Two side Wycombe Wanderers in the fourth round of the FA Cup. The date of the fixture is yet to be confirmed but it will be played between the 27th-30th of January.

Tottenham will fancy their chances in the cup as their young team crave silverware after coming close to winning the Premier League last season and reaching the final of the then Capital One Cup in 2015.

The Journey

The Lilywhites progressed to the next round after beating Aston Villa 2-0, after a frustrating first half. Ben Davis put the North London side ahead as he met the cross of super sub Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, before Heung-Min Son double their lead. The Blues however progressed in the competition after coming back to beat Stourbridge 2-1 at home. Wycombe opened the scoring in the final minutes of the first half through Sam Wood before Stourbridge equalised. An Adebayo Akinfenwa goal then won the game in the last ten minutes of the game for Wycombe. The League Two side had previously fought off Portsmouth by the same scoreline away from home in the first round before handing League One side Chesterfield a 5-0 thrashing.

The Chairboys currently sit fifth in League Two with 41 points from 24 games. Wycombe are unbeaten in 12 games over all competitions while Spurs are still unbeaten at White Hart Lane and will be hot favourites to progress into the fifth round, however this is not only the first time the two teams will meet in a competitive competition, but the first time the Chairboys face any Premier League team in any competition.

Spurs are in fine form having ended Chelsea’s thirteen game winning streak in their midweek fixture leaving them third in the Premier League with 42 points from 20 games and are on a five game winning streak.