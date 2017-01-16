No Tottenham players will go to China, insists Kane

(Picture source: Julian Finney / Getty Images)

Harry Kane insists that Tottenham Hotspur's star players will not be tempted to leave the club for the riches that all the Chinese clubs will offer them.

Players such as Oscar have left the Premier League in this January transfer window with the likes of Diego Costa receiving huge offers to join the Chinese Super League.

Kane believes Spurs are going in the right direction and will remain together for a few years

Dele Alli has been linked with a big money move away from the club but Kane believes that every single Spurs player will remain together in order to achieve glory under Mauricio Pochettino in the coming years.

Kane said that "people are going to speculate about" whether anyone will leave Spurs "but you can see how good a shape the club is in" as it is clear that "the future is very bright" and also we have "one of the best managers in the world" in charge of the club.

The striker added that even if a Chinese team came in for Pochettino "I'm pretty sure he'd stay as he's started a project here" which should lead to trophies in the not to distant future if everyone plays to their full potential.

I'd be surprised if any Spurs players left to go to China, says Kane

Kane played a starring role in Spurs 4-0 against West Bromwich Albion on Saturday by scoring a hat trick and the striker says that with more wins like that it will push us onto the world scale.

Kane therefore says that he would be "very surprised if any of the Spurs players" left the club to go to China "especially in the next couple of seasons" as he feels that what the club have "going on here is something very great" and it would only be foolish for the "players here not to be part of it."

The good news for Spurs was that they managed to hold onto second place in the Premier League table after Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester United at Old Trafford ahead of their own big game against Manchester City at the Etihad next weekend.