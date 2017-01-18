Kane backs fellow striker Vincent Janssen to do well

Image credit: Alex Morton/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur’s star striker Harry Kane has backed fellow striker Vincent Janssen to succeed at Tottenham. The Dutchman has only made 23 appearances for Spurs since his £17m move from AZ Alkmaar this summer. In those appearances the striker only found the back of the net three times, all of which were from the penalty spot.

Kane, however has re-found his amazing form from last season despite missing seven weeks due to an ankle injury. The striker’s hattrick at the weekend, against West Brom saw him fall just one goal behind Chelsea striker Diego Costa in the race for the Golden Boot, a prize Kane won last season. The three goals means that Kane has now scored 13 goals in 16 games.

It was Janssen’s impressive season in the Eredivisie, scoring 30 goals in 43 appearances for Alkmaar that lead Tottenham’s pursuit for the striker, but it has been harder for the striker to find his goal scoring boots after struggling to adapt to the intensity of the English Premier League.

He needs time

Janssen’s teammate Kane has insisted however that things will fall into place for the striker. Speaking to Dutch publication Algemeen Dagblad, he commented that “Vincent must remain calm” and keep patience” before reassuring “then I’m sure it’ll be fine” as his fellow striker is “a great player”.

Kane continued to comment that his age and attitude will help him thrive in the league commenting “He’s young, but blessed with a great attitude and a lot of talent.” The Englishman explained that its “logical” that Janssen “has to get used to the pace in the Premier League” and that this is common for “many players, especially at his age”.

However, with Janssen only looking at game time in cup games it’s difficult to tell how long it will take the Dutchman to truly settle, especially as he is occasionally struggling to even make the Tottenham bench.