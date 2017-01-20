Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream Score Commentary Premier League 2016

Refresh content

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 4:30PM GMT but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) Lloris; Walker, Dier, Alderweireld, Rose; Wanyama, Dembele; Son. Alli, Eriksen, Kane.

Manchester City predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) Bravo; Sagna, Stones, Otamendi, Clichy; Fernando, Toure; Silva, De Bruyne, Sterling; Aguero.

The visitors will also be without a couple of players for the game. Erik Lamela remains on the sidelines with a hip injury with no date set for his return. Jan Vertonghen will also miss the game after injuring his ankle ligaments in last weeks game against West Brom. Overall though, Pochettino is likely to not make any changes to the starting lineup given the good run the team is on.

In terms of team news ahead of the game, the hosts will be without Fernandinho due to suspension and Ilkay Gundogan due to injury. Fernando is also a fitness doubt ahead of the game but Vincent Kompany, who has been out injured since November, could be included in the matchday squad this weekend. Gabriel Jesus could also make his debut following his move to the hosts during the January transfer window.

Spurs will have good memories of going to the Etihad Stadium after last season's 2-1 victory. Kane gave the Lilywhites the lead early in the second half of the game before Kelechi Iheanacho equalised for City. Christian Eriksen though scored seven minutes before the end of the game to give Spurs a rare win in Manchester in the last few years.

Mauricio Pochettino's side, on the other hand, will be looking to make it seven consecutive wins in all competitions since their 1-0 defeat to Manchester United back in December. Their latest win came last weekend when they defeated West Bromwich Albion 4-0 at White Hart Lane with Harry Kane scoring a hattrick.

Pep Guardiola's side will also be looking to make a huge statement this weekend after their humiliating 4-0 loss against Everton at Goodison Park which saw them fall out of the top four for the first time this season.

It is especially important for City being the home team as they will be looking to avenge their 2-0 defeat at White Hart Lane back in October with the goals that day being scored by Dele Alli and an Alexander Kolarov own goal.

This game is huge for both teams given how tight it is between second place and sixth place in the table. Going into the game Spurs sit in second place in the table on 45 points while City sit in fifth place on 42 points so a win for either team this weekend would be huge going into the final stretch of the season.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the Premier League match held at the Etihad Stadium between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Kick-off at the Etihad Stadium is set for 17:30GMT, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.