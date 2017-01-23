Pochettino praises Hugo Lloris after Manchester City draw despite errors

(Picture source: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA / Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino praised Hugo Lloris for his performance in Tottenham Hotspur's 2-2 draw at Manchester City even though the French keeper made two costly errors that led to goals.

In the space of a five minute spell in the second half, Lloris presented goals too Leroy Sane and Kevin de Bruyne, who steered City into a comfortable 2-0 lead before Spurs hit back to earn a point at the Etihad Stadium.

Pochettino gives his backing to Lloris after his errors

Pochettino though felt that Spurs should be thankful to their goalkeeper for crucial first half saves that kept the team in the game and therefore it doesn't change his opinion of the goalkeeper in anyway.

Pochettino speaking at his post-match press conference after the City game, said that he thought that Lloris "kept us in the game in the first half" after a number of big saves that kept the scores level at half-time.

The Argentinean went on to say that even though Lloris made mistakes, it doesn't "change my opinion on him" as in his opinion "he is one of the best goalkeepers" in the world and sometimes mistakes "happen in football" but it's time to get over it and move on.

Pochettino thinks Alderweireld's injury isn't too serious

Overall the draw didn't really help Spurs in the title race but one thing that will hurt more is the fact that Toby Alderweireld went off injured but Pochettino revealed that he doesn't think is is a serious one for the Belgium defender which is good news giving the long term injury to Jan Vertonghen.

Pochettino said that the injury to Alderweireld "doesn't look bad" but for now we "don't know if it was an injury" or whether he came off the pitch as a "precaution" as maybe he "felt tired" and therefore it doesn't "look bad for Toby" and shouldn't keep him out to long.