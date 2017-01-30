Spurs welcome back three regulars for Sunderland clash as they're handed cup tie at Fulham

Pochettino on the touchline against Wycombe (photo: Getty Images / Dan Istitene)

Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed that he'll be able to welcome back three of his regular starting players for Tottenham Hotspur's away fixture at Sunderland on Tuesday evening.

Prompted to give an update on the trio of Harry Kane, Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld ahead of the game, Pochettino confirmed that he's expecting to have all three available for selection.

None were used in the weekend's FA Cup thriller at home to Wycombe Wanderers, Tottenham emerging as 4-3 winners following two stoppage time goals, including a 98th minute strike from Heung Min-Son.

Kane training well, all three fit

Kane was the biggest worry with a groin problem, but his boss assured the media that "he's training well and is available for tomorrow [Tuesday]," before adding that "Toby is the same and Danny as well."

With Pochettino likely to keep using the three-man-defence formation that has served them so well in previous weeks, Kevin Wimmer will be in line for another start at the back due to Jan Vertonghen's injury.

"Jan has started to run" said Pochettino about the Belgian's ankle issues, before confirming that "the timing is the same as we said before, a few weeks."

On Erik Lamela's hip problem, the manager's update was; "We need to be cautious with Erik. He's positive and has started to run a little but we need to assess him day by day."

Fulham the next cup opposition

In other Spurs news on Tuesday, they were one of a number of Premier League teams handed an away draw to lower league opposition in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Having beaten Wycombe, Spurs' next challengers were confirmed to be fellow London side Fulham, meaning that Pochettino and co won't have to travel far to potentially book their place in the quarter finals, with the ties set to be played in just under three weeks.