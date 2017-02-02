Dier: Tottenham 'lacked the punch' against Sunderland

Dier strolls off the pitch at the end of the game (Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images Europe)

On Tuesday evening, Tottenham Hotspur drew 0-0 against Sunderland, missing and opportunity close the gap between them and league leaders Chelsea to seven points after the Blues dropped points at Anfield.

The game was a frustrating one for all Spurs players involved but was still ultimately dominated by the North Londoners ,who ended up with over 75% possession. Minimal chances were created by either team, highlighted by Eric Dier post match.

Dier admits lack of creativity

Dier spoke about the fact that Tottenham didn't seem to have that final creative finish, which is vital against a defensive team such as the Black Cats, desperately scrapping to avoid relegation.

(Credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC / Contributor)

"We had a lot of possession and controlled the game but didn’t have that punch at the end of it,'" Dier told the press post match.

Positives to take?

However, not all is bad for the Lilywhite's as they have moved up to second place once again following Arsenal's defeat at the hands of Watford.

Dier also went on to say that "Sunderland were very resolute and we found it hard to create enough chances to deserve to win.'"

Spurs may have to take this draw with a pinch of salt, but as highlighted by the English defender, they simply did not do enough to break down the resolute Sunderland defence, so can have few complaints.

They must now look ahead to the weekend, with Mauricio Pochettino's side at home to Middlesbrough, a must-win game if they're to keep the pressure on Chelsea, who have another tough game at the weekend in the form of Arsenal.