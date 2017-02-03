Tottenham Hotspur vs Middlesbrough Preview: Spurs seek to end shaky spell

(Credit: Richard Heathcote / Staff)

Tottenham Hotspur will seek a first league win in three games as they play host to Middlesbrough on Saturday evening, with Mauricio Pochettino's side firm favourites as we get back to the bread-and-butter of Premier League action.

Return home for the Lilywhites

After two disappointing results in the League for Spurs, two draws against Manchester City and Sunderland both away, they will be wanting to get the win for the Tottenham faithful. The Lilywhites have gained 29 points at home this season, only one point behind leaders Chelsea and Pochettino will be wanting that tally to be topped up to 32 after tomorrow's tie.

The last game at White Hart Lane saw Tottenham come out on the winning end of a thrilling 4-3 game against League two team Wycombe Wanderers. Players such as Hugo Lloris and Harry Kane will be hoping for a much more routine game, but it's sure that the fans wouldn't mind another seven goal thriller at the Lane.

Newcomers finding life in the Premier League hard to adapt to

The 17th of December saw Boro's last win in the Premier League and they have only won one away game this season, a 2-1 win over Sunderland way back on Matchday two. Not only have the results gone against Middlesbrough but most of the stats have as well.

Aitor Karanka's team have only scored 19 goals this season, the lowest in the division, and considering they will be facing one of the league's top defences it is hard to see the attack of Adama Traore, Alvaro Negredo and co having much joy at the Lane.

Former meetings

Overall, surprisingly Middlesbrough have won more games than Tottenham in this fixture, 35 v 34 with 23 draws. However, in the reverse fixture, Tottenham came out victors after a sublime display from South Korean, Heung-Min Son.

At the Riverside stadium, Pochettino's men had a mixed game. Two brilliant goals from Son secured Tottenham the two-goal lead but the deficit was cut in half by Ben Gibson who headed in a late goal to bring the nerves right back to the Spurs fans.

The last meeting at White Hart Lane produced a rather comfortable 4-0 win for Tottenham on a day where Aaron Lennon snatched two goals along with a goal for both Roman Pavlyuchenko and Robbie Keane.

Team News

Spurs will be without the trio of Erik Lamela, Jan Vertonghen and Danny Rose for numerous injury issues. Rose picked up suspected ankle ligament damage in the draw against Sunderland and could potentially miss up to a month of football.

Hugo Lloris is available for selection again after the illness he picked up which saw him miss the midweek trip to Sunderland.

Kieran Trippier and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou are also expected to miss this tie after injuries they picked up in the FA Cup tie against Wycombe Wanderers last Saturday.

Aitor Karanka will also have central defender Daniel Ayala after his suspension along with Callum Chambers. Captain George Friend is also unavailable for selection due to injury.