Pochettino expressed his belief that Tottenham will push Chelsea for the title

Image credit: Getty Images

After his players 1-0 win over Middlesbrough, Mauricio Pochettino believes his players can push for the title this season.

Tottenham Hotspur dominated the game against Boro this weekend as they looked to bounce back from their midweek stalemate at The Stadium of Light against Sunderland. However, despite having 17 shots at goal and 65% possession, it was a Harry Kane penalty that broke the deadlock.

The result also means that Tottenham are still unbeaten at White Hart Lane this season, with 10 wins and two draws, having conceded only five goals at The Lane.

Keep chasing Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino’s men sit nine points behind league leaders Chelsea, but the Argentine is less than concerned. The manager commented that “We are second in the table. Ok, it’s good to put the standard higher” before continuing, “I am happy with that- put the pressure on us” as “I feel I manage that pressure very well”. Pochettino also added that “Nine points is Ok- it’s three games, but it’s up to Chelsea now. It’s up to us to keep pushing, to keep the pressure and to win games.”

However, Pochettino believes that “in the last few weeks it is difficult to score and how difficult it is to win games” and for this reason he is “please with the performance” and also that his team “kept the gap with Chelsea to nine point”, after the blues won 3-1 earlier that day.

He also pointed out that “When you have the chance to score and play well and dominate the game, we didn’t concede one shot on target”. He continued to say that “when you leave the game open at 1-0, always something can happen and you can concede” and “but I think we played much better and in the end deserved the three points”.