Tottenham Hotspur injury problems mounting ahead of Liverpool clash

Danny Rose with the equaliser (Credit: Getty Images/Getty Images Sport/Julian Finney)

Tottenham Hotspur's injury problems are mounting ahead of their trip to Liverpool this Saturday, with manager Mauricio Pochettino issuing an update on the fitness of his squad.

Spurs have had a frustrating season in terms of injuries. They have been without key players for long periods of time such as Harry Kane, Toby Alderweireld and Erik Lamela.

The North London outfit's injury problems have not been any better in recent weeks with Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose and Lamela all still ruled out.

Defensive injury issues

During Tottenham's 0-0 draw with Sunderland last month, Rose picked up an knock after a 50-50 tackle.

Mauricio Pochettino told his pre-match press conference on Thursday morning that Rose "is doing well" and that the defender himself and the club are both "very positive."

It is expected that Ben Davies will once again fill the void in the Spurs defence left behind by Rose's absence.

Not only has Tottenham's flying full-back been ruled out but central defender Vertonghen has once again been sidelined due to injury after the ankle injury he sustained during the 4-0 rout over West Brom four weeks ago.

Just like the previous games that Spurs have played without the Belgian defender, Eric Dier will more than likely slot into the defence alongside Vertonghen's international teammate Alderweireld.

On a more positive note, Pochettino announced that Tottenham are hoping for right-back Kieran Trippier to return to the first-team squad ahead of the trip to Liverpool.

Trippier picked up a knock during the frantic 4-3 game in the FA Cup against Wycombe Wanderers but should be back in the squad for the trip to Anfield.

Positive news surrounding Erik Lamela

Pochettino has been without his fellow Argentine Lamela in his match-day squad for an incredible 16 weeks after a freak injury sustained during a Champions League warm-up session.

However, Pochettino said on the winger: "Erik Lamela is step-by-step. The good thing is the injured players are very positive, that’s important."

Spurs have been lacking the clinical attacking edge in recent games, scoring only once across 180 minutes against relegation-battling sides like Middlesbrough and Sunderland.

Lamela could be the solution to Spurs' attacking rut, with his flair and precision in the final third. The young winger has picked up two goals and six assists in 14 appearances this season while maintaining a 79 per-cent passing accuracy.

It is not only Lamela's attacking presence but also his overall work ethic that could help boost Spurs to a positive end to the season.

The Argentina international is renowned for his energetic play style and this still suits Pochettino's high-pressing style-of-play down to the ground.