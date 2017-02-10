Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

Refresh content

Dejan Lovren and Adam Lallana are Liverpool's biggest concerns fitness-wise ahead of the game. Lucas Leiva stepped in ahead of Lovren last weekend, and is likely to do so again should the Croat be unavailable. Georginio Wijnaldum would probably be the man to replace Lallana if he wasn't to start, although Wijnaldum could come in for Emre Can anyway. Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge may well feel that they both deserve starts given that the Reds have scored just nine in 11, but the three-pronged attack of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane are all likely to keep their places.

Liverpool's form coming into the game is a huge concern. They've won just one in 10, and just one game in 2017, which was against Plymouth Argyle. With no league victories since the turn of the year, they've slipped completely out of the title race and even fallen out of the top four, into fifth. A win today is crucial. Their most recent disaster came last Saturday away to Marco Silva's energetic Hull City side who outran Klopp's men and outscored them at the KCOM Stadium, the hosts winning 2-0. That came after some renewed belief delivered by Liverpool in a 1-1 home draw with league leaders Chelsea.

The most recent meeting took place in August when the game finished 1-1. James Milner opened the scoring for Jurgen Klopp's side from the penalty spot before Danny Rose equalised 18 minutes from the end of the game to rescue an important point for the Lilywhites on their home ground.

The problem Tottenham have is that they have a terrible record against the Reds in recent times as they haven't been on the winning side in the previous eight meetings, losing five and drawing three. They've only won twice at Anfield in the Premier League era.

Mauricio Pochettino's side have been on a brilliant run in recent weeks in the Premier League since losing 1-0 to Manchester United in December and are currently on a nine game unbeaten run which has seen them turn into the closest challengers to Antonio Conte's Chelsea side.

Going into the game, Spurs are in a much better position in the table as they sit in second position, four points in front of Liverpool, who currently are in fifth place.

In terms of the top four race, which is really starting to heat up, this is a huge game for both sides as they go in search of getting three vital points at such a vital stage of the season with the finish line in sight.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the Premier League match held at Anfield between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur. Kick-off at Anfield is set for 5:30BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.