Spurs explain rise in costs of new stadium build

The new 61,000-seater White Hart Lane will be a leading worldwide spots facility. (Photo: Getty Images / Ian Walton)

It's certainly nothing out of the ordinary when a monetary figure planned for the build of new infrastructure increases, and that's the case with Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium.

In recent times alone, we’ve seen the cost of converting the Olympic Stadium into West Ham United’s London Stadium rise from £272 million to £323 million, meanwhile the £458-million pound build of the new Wembley Stadium eventually cost £827 million when it was opened in 2007.

Spurs' new home will be 'one of the best in the world'

When the new White Hart Lane Stadium was announced by the north London club it was first priced at £400 million. When images were released of the new 61,000-seater multi-purpose facility it was hard for some to work out why it would cost just £10 million more than the Emirates just a matter of miles away, despite construction starting ten years after Spurs’ arch rivals’ new facility was opened.

The new stadium, which will house the world’s largest single-tier stand of 17,000, will force Mauricio Pochettino’s side to find an alternative home for the 2017/18 season and has been labelled a ‘world-class sports destination for all’ by Daniel Levy, with a contract for a minimum of two NFL games to be played at London’s newest sports facility for the first ten years after its creation.

Costs have almost doubled in seven years

Unsurprisingly, the cost of the stadium has risen dramatically. In fact, it’s almost doubled to nearer £800 million.

As a result, one Tottenham supporter emailed Donna Cullen, an executive director at the club, to find out the reasons behind the cost increase and posted her reply on www.skyscrapercity.com.

The email read: "It's worth remembering that the original cost quoted for the stadium was some seven years ago. This new 'estimated' figure relates predominantly to the stadium with some elements of substructure for the other builds particularly the Tottenham Experience.

"Brexit has added a straight 20 per cent on costs for foreign goods due to the exchange rate, overtime working and increased construction costs similarly. Revised basement works also added to the cost.

"We are constantly managing costs and will continue to do so throughout the process along with funding plans to ensure the viability of the scheme."