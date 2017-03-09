Ben Davies signs new Tottenham contract until 2021

Davies joined Spurs after impressing at boyhood club Swansea City. (Photo: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur’s Ben Davies has signed a new contract that will see him stay at the club until at least 2021.

The left-back joined the club aged just 21 from boyhood club Swansea City after featuring in 71 Premier League games in just two seasons for the Welsh club.

Davies' stock is rising

He moved to Tottenham for an undisclosed fee in 2014 and has made 78 appearances for Spurs, although has started just 30 games in the league as he continues to play second-fiddle to Danny Rose at White Hart Lane.

Davies, 23, already has 28 caps for Wales and was part of the squad that reached the 2016 European Championship semi-finals and also started the 2013 League Cup final as Swansea beat Bradford 5-0 at Wembley.

However, the Welshman has struggled for game time this season, starting just seven of Spurs’ 27 Premier League games. Davies has featured in Spurs’ last nine games in all competitions due to Rose’s injury problems, including the last five in the league as well as all three of Spurs' FA Cup games so far this season, which included the third round win over Aston Villa in which Davies scored his first goal for Spurs.

Earlier in the season, Davies has had to settle for playing time in the cups, making five appearances in Europe against the likes of Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen whilst the full-back also took part in the north London club’s 5-0 win in the League Cup against Gillingham.

Davies starts young for Swansea

Davies made his Premier League debut for the Swans aged just 19 in a 3-0 win over West Ham as an 84th-minute substitute and made his first start came two games later in a 2-0 loss to Aston Villa.

His first Swansea goal came later that season in a 3-1 victory over Stoke at the Liberty Stadium before being snapped up by Spurs in the summer of 2014.

Davies’ original five-year contract lasted till 2019 in a Spurs shirt but the defender’s new deal sees him through until 2021.