Tottenham Hotspur vs Millwall FA Cup Preview: Can the League One side produce another giant-killing?

Harry Kane scored a hat-trick in the 5-0 win in the previous round against Fulham. (Photo: Craig Mercer - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted he is wary of League One Millwall ahead of their FA Cup quarter-final clash at White Hart Lane on Sunday.

Millwall have giant-killing pedigree beating three Premier League sides already so far in the cup this season, but they will have to overcome a 48-place gap in the football pyramid to reach the semi-finals at Wembley.

Ahead of the game Pochettino said: “We are very focused because the game will be very tough. It’s another London derby and they fully deserve to be in the quarter-finals, they were better than the Premier League teams, I think we are aware about that situation and we respect them.”

Spurs will have to end Millwall's good form

The 2004 FA Cup runners-up are on an unbeaten run of 17 games stretching back to mid-December and have conceded just one goal since January 21st, a run that included nine consecutive clean sheets.

Pochettino added: “They are on a very good run with full confidence. It’s the beauty of the FA Cup, you always believe that you can win, it’s not important the level that you are playing, League One or Premier League and for us it’s a final. We are ready to fight.”

The Argentine has played a strong side throughout the competition this season as the north London club have scored 11 times in their three games to date, including a 4-3 win over Wycombe in the fourth round.

Pochettino continued: “Like always we will pick the best team to try to win. The good thing is we only have Erik Lamela and Danny Rose injured, then all the players are available to be selected.”

Dele Alli looks set to feature as Pochettino looks for a first major trophy with Spurs. (Photo: Getty Images)

Millwall will have to break tradition to reach Wembley once again

Spurs will continue their search for a first FA Cup victory since 1991 to add to the eight they have already with over three-and-a-half thousand Millwall fans making the trip across the capital for the 2pm kick off.

Spurs and Millwall haven’t met since 1990 when Gary Lineker scored in a 1-0 win at the Old Den.

Millwall haven’t beaten Spurs in 78 years stretching back to 1939 and 13 matches, whilst the Lilywhites haven’t lost to a lower division side in the FA Cup since 1975.