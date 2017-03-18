Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton predicted XI's: Janssen has big boots to fill

Janssen has just six goals to his name this season ahead of Sunday's game. (Photo: Getty Images / Tottenham Hotspur FC)

Sunday afternoon sees Tottenham Hotspur host Southampton at White Hart Lane, but a key part of their armoury will be unavailable in Harry Kane.

Kane suffered an ankle injury in the FA Cup demolition of Millwall similar to the problem that kept him out of 10 games from mid-September to early November earlier this season.

Spurs must learn to cope without Kane

Of those ten games, Mauricio Pochettino’s men won just three, including losing 2-1 to Liverpool in the EFL Cup as well as losing to Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

Set to replace him is Dutch striker Vincent Janssen, who arrived for £17 million last summer but has managed just six goals to Kane’s 24 this season.

In that ten-game spell without the Englishman earlier this term, Janssen netted three goals and started his run in the team in the best possible way with a goal in the win over the Lions, in which Heung-Min Son scored a hat-trick.

Pochettino may opt with Son for the match against his former employers, but the wide-man will likely be in behind Janssen with the formidable Dele Alli and Cristian Eriksen.

Selection dilemma for injury-ravaged Spurs

Spurs do have injury issues across the pitch after Moussa Dembele missed the win against Millwall with an ankle injury but is available for selection. Elsewhere, Kyle Walker suffered an ankle injury at home during the week and will need assessing before the match, as will Victor Wanyama, who suffered a neck injury against Millwall.

Pochettino has opted for five at the back to accommodate Eric Dier in recent weeks, but the Argentine’s selection troubles may force him to revert to a more traditional formation come Sunday afternoon.

Spurs Predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Son, Alli, Eriksen, Janssen.

More of the same for the Saints?

If Spurs have a struggling striking for goals, Claude Puel’s men have completely the opposite. Manolo Gabbiadini has six goals in four games since his January move from Napoli and has scored in his last seven games in all competitions.

The striker could be joined in the starting line-up by Nathan Redmond and James Ward-Prowse, both fresh off their first ever England call ups this week.

However, Virgin Van Dyk is still out of contention, but Puel has stated Martin Caceres could play for the first time in 15 months after two appearances for the u23s.

Puel has named an unchanged side for the last three games and has no new injury concerns, boasting a fresh squad after a two-week break since their 4-3 win away at Watford.