Tottenham Hotspur vs Southampton Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

Despite Southampton being deadly in front of goal in recent outings, the statistics suggest a home win today, as Spurs are still yet to lose a home league games this season.

A boost for Southampton will be the absence of Harry Kane from the Tottenham squad after he sustained an ankle injury against Milwall in the FA Cup last week. Vincent Janssen is the obvious replacement, but he's only managed six goals so far this season, mostly from the penalty spot. Kyle Walker and Victor Wanyama are doubts, whilst influential defender Virgil van Dijk remains sidelined for the Saints.

Some suggested that the Saints would drop off after their disappointing Capital One Cup final defeat to Manchester United, but they bounced back by winning in the league last time out, beating Watford 4-3 at Vicarage Road. In the league game prior, they hit Sunderland for four at the Stadium of Light, meaning that they come into the game in hot form when playing away.

The game takes on a slightly different level of importance for 10th place Southampton. They've played far less than those around them so are unlikely to fall into the bottom half before the end of the season, whilst a win today takes them above Stoke City into ninth. However, West Brom have a 10 point gap on the Saints in eighth, meaning that Claude Puel's men may hit their ceiling fairly soon.

We've already had a hugely entertaining set of Premier League action so far this weekend, with the headline story of Saturday being West Brom's 3-1 win over Arsenal. That result means that Spurs can go nine points clear of their North London rivals with three points today, albeit having played one more than the Gunners. It's a huge game as they look to cement their status in the top four for another season, especially with one of Liverpool or City destined to drop points later on.

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to the second Premier League game of this triple-feast of football, with Tottenham Hotspur hosting Southampton at White Hart Lane. I'm Oliver Emmerson and I'll be taking you through proceedings, with kick-off set for 2:15PM BST, shortly after the conclusion of Manchester United's trip to Middlesbrough. Manchester City and Liverpool will close out the day's action later on.