Tottenham ready to offload Moussa Sissoko in the summer after just a year at the club

Moussa Sissoko is unlikely to see his Tottenham Hotspur career extend beyond the summer, with the club reportedly readying themselves to offload the Frenchman in the next transfer window.

With Sissoko having intermittently shone for Newcastle United before they were relegated at the end of last season, his stock rose even further after some solid performances for France as they reached the final of Euro 2016 last summer.

Deadline Day deal done wrong

With this in mind, Spurs were launched into a Deadline-Day bidding war with Everton for Sissoko late in August, eventually breaking their club record with a £30million bid that Newcastle accepted, the deal agreed just in time for the papers to go through.

Unfortunately for Tottenham, whatever plan there was hasn't gone well at all, with Sissoko firmly out of the first-team picture after a disappointing maiden season in North London.

Sissoko to go after underwhelming campaign

Whether picked in centre-midfield or on the right, Sissoko failed to impress and the money 'wasted' on him took some blame as Tottenham crashed out of the Champions League at just the group stage, manager Mauricio Pochettino publicly slamming his buy.

The pair had a falling out, and despite Sissoko putting in a couple of better performances at the start of the year it's gone downhill again.

Now, the club are ready to offer Sissoko out in the summer, intrigued to see what sort of money they could get back.

It remains to be seen who will be in line for his signature. With Everton likely to see the midfielder as a bullet dodged, a move abroad may be an option for Sissoko, whose dream move would likely be to Ligue 1 club PSG.

What is certain, is that it would take a miracle for Spurs to recoup their outlay on Sissoko, with anything north of £20million likely to be enough.