Gareth Bale claims Dele Alli could play 'anywhere he wants'

Gareth Bale has claimed Tottenham Hotspur sensation Dele Alli could play for any club in the world after once again taking the Premier League this storm this season.

“In terms of his ability, he could play wherever he wants,” Bale told the Metro. “He has achieved so much in a short time that he must have great confidence in his ability to affect games at a high level.”

Alli, who turned 21 on Tuesday, has scored 16 Premier League goals this season including a run of seven goals in four games across the New Year period.

Bale encourages Alli to be 'open minded' and experience different languages and cultures

The England international is the top scoring midfielder in the league this season and has five assists to his name to boot; only Romelu Lukaku, Harry Kane, Alexis Sanchez, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Diego Costa have scored more than the former MK Dons playmaker this season.

Bale himself made the move from Spurs to Real Madrid in 2013 for a then world record fee and has gone on to score 67 times in just 143 games for the Spanish club.

Speaking of his experience since moving away from England to the Spanish capital, the 27-year-old explained: “I've loved being part of a different culture and learning new things.

“You've just got to be open-minded and be prepared to learn a language and experience the unfamiliar, but I also understand why some players are reluctant to move," said Bale. He concluded, "Like a lot of people, some footballers want to stay close to friends and family."

Alli has made 89 appearances for Spurs since his move from MK Dons in 2015, scoring 29 goals and gaining interest from some of the world's top clubs.