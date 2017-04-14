Tottenham Hotspur vs AFC Bournemouth Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 11:30PM GMT but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

Bournemouth predicted XI: (4-4-2) Boruc; Francis, Cook, Mings, Daniels; Fraser, Arter, Wilshere, Pugh; King, Afobe.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies; Dier, Dembele; Son, Eriksen, Dele; Kane.

The Cherries are also boosted by the return of defender Tyrone Mings, who is available for selection againt after suffering a five-match suspension for a stamp on Zlatan Ibrahimovic. However, Dan Gosling is likely to remain out the game with a knee injury which he sustained against Southampton at the start of the month.

In terms of team news for the game Pochettino is likely to hand a recall to Kane after his spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury. This means that Vincent Janssen is likely to drop to the substitutes bench. Victor Wanyama is also available for the game after recovering from a back injury but Danny Rose remains on the sidlelines with a knee injury but is due to step up his recovery from injury next week.

Last season's meeting between the two sides at the lane saw Spurs win the game 3-0. Harry Kane was the star for Pochettino's side on the day as he scored two goals while Christian Eriksen scored the third goal in a routine victory for the Lillywhites.

The Cherries will also take confidence from the fact that they managed to hold Spurs earlier in the season to a 0-0 draw and were the better side on the day and if wasn't for Hugo Lloris then they could have been celebrating the win.

The Cherries will be confident though as they have only lost one of their last six league games which came last weekend when they fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Chelsea which on the day could have been so much different if things had gone their way in the game.

On the other hand, the Cherries go into the game seven points clear of the relegation zone and manager Eddie Howe will know that his side will need at least another win in their remaining games to stay in the top division.

Spurs come into the game on the back of six straight wins with their most recent win a 4-0 win against Watford last weekend at home which Dele Alli played a big part in.

Mauricio Pochettino's side head into this weekend's fixture seven points behind Chelsea at the top of the table. The Blues though face a difficult trip on Sunday to face Manchester United and therefore this match could be a big opportunity for Spurs to close the gap to four points before that game at Old Trafford.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the Premier League match held at White Hart Lane between Tottenham Hotspur and AFC Bournemouth. Kick-off at White Hart Lane is set for 12:30BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.