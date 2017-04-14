Midfielder Victor Wanyama returns for Tottenham ahead of Bournemouth clash

(Photo Credit: Getty Images Sport/Catherine Ivill - AMA)

Tottenham Hotspur welcome midfielder Victor Wanyama back from injury for this weekend's visit of Bournemouth.

With the fixtures coming thick and fast for Mauricio Pochettino's side, keeping injuries to the minimum is important for Spurs, though they have struggled with problems throughout the campaign.

Pochettino has to deal with a number of injuries ahead of the clash against Eddie Howe's Bournemouth. The list includes stars such as Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Danny Rose and Michel Vorm.

Season-ending injuries still a problem for Spurs

Once again, Spurs will continue without the services of attacking threats Winks and Lamela as they continue to be monitored.

Winks suffered a nasty ankle injury during the 2-0 win over Burnley two weeks ago. The youngster tumbled off the pitch into the dug-out area and eventually had to be stretchered down the tunnel just before half-time.

The 21-year-old is sure to be a sore miss for Spurs in this tough time in the season as he was just starting to cement a starting role in midfield, holding up possession and distributing the ball well.

The English-born midfielder even caught the eye of Spanish officials who supposedly wanted to call Winks up to the Spanish international set up, due to his family's background in Spain.

Lamela is still recovering from a hip problem and is currently in rehabilitation after a surgery on his hip was carried out in Barcelona.

Pochettino has confirmed that both players will be unavailable for the rest of the season, but are still being assessed.

Midfield general returns into the Tottenham set-up

It has also been confirmed by Pochettino that after a lower back injury picked up by Wanyama at Burnley, the Kenyan will once again be available for selection.

Wanyama has started training again and was training normally with the team throughout the week.

Although the defensive-minded midfielder is back for the tie, his starting XI position is not guaranteed after his counterpart, Eric Dier, produced an excellent performance against Watford at the weekend which saw him scoring his second goal in three games.

Wanyama has been crucial for Spurs this season, with his presence in front of the Tottenham back-four contributing to the best defence in the league this season. Tottenham have only conceded 22 goals, keeping 13 clean sheets from 31 Premier League games.

Defensive misses for the North Londoners

Young centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers sustained a knee injury during an American under-20's training camp during the week. There was no time frame given for Carter-Vicker's injury.

Otherwise Michel Vorm is still sidelined with a knee injury picked up during the dramatic game against Swansea. The Dutch goalkeeper's swelling on his knee has gone down and he is now being assessed.

The main miss for Tottenham is still full-back Danny Rose. The English international is still not available for selection with the knee injury he is carrying.

However, the 26-year-old is still in this rehabilitation period and is expected to start work outdoors next week ahead of the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.