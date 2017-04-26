Crystal Palace 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Eriksen snatches winner as Spurs secure record points total

Tottenham Hotspur took all three points away from Selhurst Park to equal their record Premier League points haul, and keep the pressure up on Chelsea with just three games to go.

A Crystal Palace side that had seen off the Blues, as well as Arsenal and Liverpool in recent weeks, proved to be tough opposition. However, Christian Eriksen's strike with 12 minutes left sealed the win for Tottenham as their defence held firm to keep a clean-sheet.

Davies back in the fold

Part of the defensive solidity was aided by manager Mauricio Pochettino recalling Ben Davies to the starting line-up, after Son Heung-Min's poor showing in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Neither side were enjoying what you'd call a fast paced start, but weekend hero Christian Benteke did go close to managing a third goal in two games as his shot from 18 yards out was well saved by Hugo Lloris.

Struggling to get a grip on the game, Pochettino urged Eric Dier into a more advanced role, switching things to a 4-2-3-1 in hope of gaining greater presence in the Palace half.

That seemed to benefit Spurs somewhat, Kyle Walker enjoying a more direct link to the midfielder's around him, exchanging one-two's with Christian Eriksen in a move that eventually led to the latter crossing into Wayne Hennessey's arms. However, it wouldn't see a goal come before half-time.

Sakho injury changes game

Palace were dealt a severe blow minutes after the interval, with Mamadou Sakho stretchered off the pitch.

Sakho, who has been instrumental in Palace's upturn in form of late, went in for a 50/50 and was taken off with his leg in a brace, his knee appearing to be the main source of pain.

Coincidentally or not, Tottenham's best chance of the game up to that point came just minutes after Sakho left the pitch. Walker delivered a delightful cross into the area that looked like it was about to be nodded in by Dele Alli, only for Martin Kelly to get the faintest of touches which would divert the ball away from the midfielder.

Sakho going off seemed to have sparked the visitors into life a little as they smelt blood, Walker going close with a shot just wide of the post after impressive play from Son and Alli.

The goal eventually came in the 78th minute, Christian Eriksen further highlighting how important he has become to Spurs' cause with another fantastic winner, striking from all of 25 yards out with his wand of a right foot, the ball dipping and swerving before it landed to the right of Hennessey and in the corner of the net.

Palace's eventual efforts to level up following the opener were in vain despite a lengthy spell of stoppage time, Tottenham holding firm to bring the gap to Chelsea back to just four points.