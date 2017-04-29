Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 3:30PM GMT but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

Arsenal predicted XI: (3-4-2-1) Cech; Gabriel, Koscielny, Holding; Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ramsey, Xhaka, Monreal; Sanchez, Ozil; Welbeck.

Tottenham Hotspur predicted XI: (3-4-2-1) Lloris; Dier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen; Walker, Wanyama, Dembele, Davies; Eriksen, Alli; Kane.

The Gunners also have a few fitness doubts before the game as Laurent Koscielny could miss the game after suffering a knee injury in the midweek game against the Foxes and is rated at 60 per cent to play the game. Shkodran Mustafi will also miss the game with a thigh injury while David Ospina, Lucas Perez and Santi Carzola are all still absent aswell.

In terms of team news for the game, Danny Rose is unlikely to feature despite returning to training after three months out with a knee problem while Moussa Dembele faces a race to be fit for the game after suffering an ankle injury against Palace in midweek. Erik Lamela and Harry Winks will also miss the game due to a hip and ankle injury respectively but Michel Vorm has recovered from a knee injury and is available for selction again.

Last season's fixture at White Hart Lane also finished as a draw after Alexis Sanchez rescued a point for the Gunners, who finished the game with ten men after Francis Coquelin was sent off. Aaron Ramsey gave Arsenal the lead before goals from Toby Alderweireld and Kane turned the game around before the Chilean earned Wenger's men a point in a very good game between two good sides.

The reverse fixture at the Emirates Stadium in November between the two sides finished 1-1 after Harry Kane scored on his return from injury to cancel out Kevin Wimmer's own goal in the first half.

The Gunners also came through a very difficult midweek game at home to Leicester City when they just about scraped a 1-0 victory with Robert Huth's own goal in the 87th-minute the key moment in the game. After that win, Arsenal have now won four of their last five games in all competitions and will be looking to do all they can to stop their North London rivals title charge for the remainder of the season.

On the other hand, Arsene Wenger's side have been struggling since the start of 2017 but in recent weeks they have started to pick up again and know a win this weekend will be huge for the player's confidence going into the finals games of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino's men come into this game on the back off eight straight Premier League wins including a hard fought 1-0 win against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening. The only goal of the game was scored by Christian Eriksen late on and kept the title race alive for the time being.

Games don't get much bigger than this as both side's still have everything play for in the final games of the season. For Spurs, they are still just about in the title race with a few games to go but any slip ups this weekend will basically hand Chelsea the title, while the Gunners are currently five points off a top four place and will want to close the gap on their rivals this weekend.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the Premier League match held at White Hart Lane between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Kick-off at White Hart Lane is set for 4:30BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.