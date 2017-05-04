West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017

Tottenham Hotspur substitutes: Vorm, Trippier, Wimmer, Dembele, Nkoudou, Sissoko, Janssen.

West Ham substitutes: Randolph, Nordtveit, Feghouli, Snodgrass, Fletcher, Fernandes, Rice.

Tottenham Hotspur starting XI: Lloris (C), Walker, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Wanyama, Son, Eriksen, Dele, Kane.

West Ham starting XI: Adrián, Fonte, Reid, Collins, Byram, Kouyaté, Noble, Cresswell, Lanzini, Ayew, Calleri.

The team news from the London Stadium is in. Stay tuned!

One problem for the Hammers is a lack of goals, they've kept two clean sheets in the last two but have drawn both games 0-0. If they can't keep Alli and Kane out tonight, then they'll have to score some goals, something that they're struggling for.

West Ham do come into the game unbeaten in four, having drawn their last three Premier League games. On 39 points, seven ahead of the dropzone, they could perhaps do with just one more point to firmly secure survival and their status in the league next season.

Slaven Bilic also has some selection dilemmas for the game with Andy Carroll and Arthur Masuaku facing late fitness tests to see whether they will feature in the game. Angelo Ogbonna, Pedro Obiang and Michail Antonio are also out the game for the Hammers while Diafra Sakho is ruled out with a back problem which has brought an early end to his season.

In terms of injuries for the game, Pochettino will still be without left back Danny Rose for the game due to a knee injury but the fullback is due to start full training again next week. Erik Lamela, Harry Winks and Cameron Carter-Vickers remain out for the rest of the season while right back Kyle Walker will be hoping to come straight back into the starting lineup for the game after dropping to the bench in the last game.

Spurs come into the game on the back of a massive victory last weekend against their biggest rivals Arsenal, who they beat 2-0 in the last ever North London derby at White Hart Lane. Goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane sealed the win for the Lillywhites which still gives them some hope of catching the Blues with only four games left.

This weekend's round of fixtures in the Premier League begins with an intriguing London derby on Friday evening with the Hammers hosting Mauricio Pochettino's title chasing Spurs side, who are on the lookout for a ninth successive win which would cut Chelsea's lead to one point at the top of the table ahead of their game on Monday against Middlesbrough. However, if Spurs were to lose tonight, Chelsea could have the title won before the Lilywhites even kick-off again.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the Premier League match held at the London Stadium between West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur. Kick-off at the London Stadium is set for 8:00BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.