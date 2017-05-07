Mauricio Pochettino: Title very hard, but not out of reach

Pochettino orders players from the sideline (source: getty / Richard Heathcote)

Mauricio Pochettino is reluctant to admit that Tottenham Hotspur’s title hopes are over after suffering defeat to West Ham United.

The Argentine, however, did admit that it would be a lot harder to reach top spot.

Had Pochettino’s men secured three points at the London Stadium they would have reduced the gap on leaders Chelsea to a point, at least until the Blues played on Monday night.

However, after Manuel Lanzini’s goal gave the Hammers a 1-0 win the League leaders now have the chance to widen the gap between them and Spurs to seven points, meaning they now only need two wins from their final four games to clench the title.

Three points on Friday would have also seen Tottenham secure second place as well as Champions League football next season.

It’s not finished yet

Speaking to the BBC after Tottenham’s lost, Pochettino commented that, “It’s not over” before explaining that he and his team will “have to wait but are thinking that it will be difficult to catch Chelsea."

The Argentine went on to explain that he feels “calm” but is also obviously “disappointed” at the lost as his men “missed the opportunity to reduce the gap”.

Pochettino continued to add that “seven points will be difficult with three games to play, but in football you have to try your best,” before reinstating that “it is true it will be difficult”.

He concluded by admitting that, “When you have the chance to reduce the gap to one point and you lose it’s hard to find the positives”.

The Lilywhites will host Manchester United in their last game at White Hart Lane, before travelling to holding Champions Leicester City and then relegation threatened Hull City.

Meanwhile, Antonio Conte’s men will host Middleborough, before travelling to West Bromwich Albion and finally hosting both Watford and already relegated Sunderland at Stamford Bridge.