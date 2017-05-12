Spurs duo claim Manager and Player of the Month Awards (Getty Images / Ben Hoskins)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino and winger Heung Min Son claimed the Premier League Manager and Player of the month awards respectfully after successful April.

April saw Mauricio Pochettino’s men gain momentum in the title chase as they won all six matches played that month, allowing them to go on a nine match winning streak. Meanwhile injuries to Victor Wanyama and Mousa Dembele forced Spurs into a 4-2-3-1 formation making room for Heung Min Son to come back into the team. The Korean too his chances when he played scoring five goals in six games and claiming one assist. This is the second time the winger has picked up the award this season after his win in September, while it is his managers first of the season.

Humble Pochettino

After receiving the award Pochettino commented that the award does not only belong to him but the rest of the team.

He believes that “I think it means a lot for everyone here because for me it’s an award a trophy that deserves to be shared with everyone at the Club.”

He continued to express his joy commenting that “I’m happy for everyone” as it was a “fantastic month” for everyone.

He continued to praise his staff and team saying that “six games, I think we scored 16 goals and conceded only one point, 18 points” before continuing “it was fantastic to keep fighting for the Premier League, to put pressure on Chelsea”.

Thankful Son

Speaking to Spurs TV Son commented that “it’s just unbelievable” to win the award for the “second time this season”.

Before adding that, “I’m really thankful for my team-mates and for the coaching staff and so many fans that voted for me”.

He explained that he wants to keep improving, “I just keep working really hard. My goal was to score 10 goals but now there are three games more and I just wanted to keep scoring more goals, more assists and make more points.”

Son went on to explain that “It’s very important we keep looking forward, step by step game by game and get three points”.