Pochettino: A perfect performance to say goodbye

Pochettino stands on the sideline while fans create an unforgettable atmosphere | Photo: Getty images / Ian Kington

Mauricio Pochettino hailed Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 victory over Manchester United as the ideal send-off to White Hart Lane.

A Victor Wanyama header in the sixth minute of the game put Tottenham in front before their lead was doubled three minutes into the second half by Harry Kane. Wayne Rooney then pulled one back for the visitors in the 70th minute but it wasn’t enough to ruin the momentous occasion.

The win saw Spurs not only secure second place, but also see them go unbeaten at White Hart Lane in its last season.

Proud Pochettino

Manger Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that he is “very lucky to share the history of such a club in a special moment” and believes that the win over the Red Devils was “perfect” - leaving him “happy for the victory for our fans” which they “deserved”. The Argentine continued to explain that, “We had the control of the game and played better”. In its 118 year history, White Hart Lane has seen numerous amazing performances and Pochettino believes that this one was “another great performance at White Hart Lane”.

Pochettino also expressed his gratitude to his players and staff as he reflects on the season. The manager commented that, “It is great to achieve second position and it is fantastic for us. We have been unbeaten at home all season so there are a lot of things to be happy about."

He also explained that the team are “sad and disappointed that Chelsea won the league” but he also believes “there is nothing to regret” and that “we will be proud of our achievements and we fought for the Premier League”. He concluded by looking to the future saying that “now we have to focus on the last two games”, adding “All we can say is that next season we will give our best and try to win the league.”

Tottenham will play all their home games at Wembley next season as the deconstruction of White Hart Lane has already started.