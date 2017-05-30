Spurs storm ahead in Ryan Sessegnon race

Sessegnon celebrates scoring at St James' Park last season (photo: Getty Images / Ian Horrocks)

Tottenham Hotspur have broke clear of the pack and emerged as clear favourites to complete the signing of Ryan Sessegnon from Fulham in the coming weeks.

The 17-year-old left-back has lit up the Championship with a series of glittering performances in recent months, showing off fantastic attacking talent that has seen him compared to a young Gareth Bale.

Perhaps with the career trajectory of Bale in mind, Sessegnon appears keen to sign for Spurs as Premier League clubs begin to conduct their summer business.

Spurs edge ahead of Premier League rivals

There are a number of clubs interested in poaching the youngster from Fulham, with Liverpool appearing as heavy favourites for some time, only to be gazumped at this late stage in a similar situation to what happened with Dele Alli.

Moving to Tottenham would allow Sessegnon to remain in London living with his family rather than up-rooting to the North West, potentially allowing him to rival Ben Davies for a starting spot should Danny Rose leave this summer.

Any fee is expected to be a steep one given his age, a muted price of £20million set to be what lures Fulham into accepting an offer.

However, should Tottenham get over 10 years of service from Sessegnon as he potentially turns into a world class player, it will undoubtedly be the fantastic piece of business that Manchester United thought they were doing when Luke Shaw arrived from Southampton a few years ago.

Sessegnon is now expected to be unveiled as one of Tottenham's first signings in a summer where recruitment is ever-important as they look to compete for the title once more next season, having challenged Leicester City and Chelsea valiantly in the past two years.