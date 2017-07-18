Kieran Trippier extends Tottenham Hotspur deal until 2022

(Picture source: Tottenham Hotspur / Getty Images)

Kieran Trippier has signed a new five-year contract at Tottenham Hotspur which will keep him at the club until 2022.

Trippier's new contract is deserved reward for his consistent performances which saw him become a key member of Mauricio Pochettino's side at the end of last season.

Trippier was signed by Pochettino during the 2015 summer transfer window from Burnley and has since gone on to make 41 appearances for the club and is set to be the first choice next season after having to make due with a place on the bench for a year or so.

Trippier 'delighted' to extend his Spurs' contract

The right back's increased presence in the Spur's starting eleven also saw him receive his first call-up to the senior England squad in which he made his debut against France in June's 3-2 loss and the right-back revealed his delight in extending his contract at White Hart Lane.

Speaking to Spurs TV about his new deal, Trippier said that it is a "great achievement for myself" to be awarded the new deal and for that reason alone he says he is "delighted to get it signed."

Trippier went on to say that he has "learnt a lot for example in the Europa League and Champions League" during his few years at the club and he revealed that he also has learnt a lot from the "manager also" which is what every player wants.

Trippier's contract extension important after the sale of Walker to Manchester City

The new deal for Trippier is a really important bit of business for Spurs after they lost Kyle Walker to Manchester City last week for a fee believed to be £50 million.

Walker signed a five-year deal with Pep Guardiola's side which has seen him double his wages but Spurs will be delighted that the man that kept Walker out the Spurs' starting eleven has now committed his future to the club.