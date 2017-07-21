Mauricio Pochettino unfazed by rivals in the transfer market despite Tottenham's lack of business

Pochettino watches on in training. (Source: Getty)

Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he is happy with Tottenham Hotspur to sit back in the transfer window.

Spurs remain the only team in the Premier League not to have made a signing this window, while they saw Kyle Walker leave to join rivals Manchester City for £50 million.

Spurs finished second to Chelsea last season and will look to build on another campaign of defying expectation.

But while Spurs lay low in the transfer window their title rivals have been spending big, with champions Chelsea having spent £100 million already, while Arsenal and Liverpool have already broken their transfer records on Alexandre Lacazette and Mohamed Salah respectively.

Pochettino not worried by rivals' business

Tottenham boss Pochettino however is not concerned about his rivals spending a lot of money while his team are yet to do business.

Speaking to ESPN, Pochettino acclaimed his team's progress, commenting that in “the last two seasons, we improved a lot. It s very clear, our philosophy is about trying to play exciting football with young players and trying to be different to the top sides.”

However, he did not dismiss the fact that the team still has to improve adding that “I think next season is a big, big challenge for us.” He elaborated, commenting: “For one, it’s because we moved to Wembley, a different environment for us, a different pitch and stadium, all will be different for us.”

The Argentine then went to explain that the second challenge is due to the current transfer window. He explained that he believes so “because the big sides are investing a lot of money in trying to improve their squads” however he also explained that “for us we are so calm and so quiet because we have belief in our youth from our academy.”

Pochettino continued: “We may lack a few players, but we are so calm because I think we have a very good team and the most important thing for us always is the team.”

The manager concluded by explaining that the club must follow their philosophy. He commented that at Spurs it is “always the philosophy coming from the board and in the case of Daniel Levy, I think we have a very good relationship, we have a clear idea of what we need to do in the future. But it is true we have a different philosophy it is not because we cannot invest, but Tottenham have built a different philosophy than the other big clubs.”

He added: “I think in football, money can help you build a better squad or bring in talented players , but it is not only about the money - you need to be creative, you need to be clever.”