Paris Saint-Germain 2-4 Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs open ICC campaign with victory

Tottenham Hotspur opened their pre-season tour of the USA with a 4-2 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the International Champions Cup. Two late goals from Tony Alderweireld and Harry Kane gave Spurs the victory.

PSG had to compete with just ten men for the majority of the second half as goalkeeper Kevin Trapp was dismissed early on.

Striker Edinson Cavani had opened up the scoring early on, before a quick double reply by Spurs as goals from Christian Eriksen and Eric Dier gave them the lead. A late first half leveller from Javier Pastore put a cap on an entertaining first half.

Goal-filled first half

PSG displayed their offensive threat early on with a brilliant break from Adrien Rabiot, who unselfishly fed the ball to Cavani for him to finish powerfully past Hugo Lloris.

Despite early dominance from French side, Spurs were able to take the lead in the space of seven minutes. Eriksen's spectacular long-range strike left PSG goalkeeper Trapp helpless to level the scoring.

Soon after Trapp was to blame for putting his side behind. An attempt to play out of the back by he and his defence was quickly squashed by Spurs' high pressure and work rate. Dier forced the keeper into hurrying a clearance straight into the Spurs midfielder, and then into the back of the net.

Just before half-time PSG did manage to find an equaliser. Another exquisite Rabiot pass found Pastore, who remained composed to finish past Lloris into the top corner.

Trapp ends poor night with dismissal

A number of changes were made by both teams at half-time, however Trapp remained in goal for PSG. Just minutes after the second-half whistle, the German keeper was sent off for a handball outside of the area. Leaving his side with ten men for the rest of the second half.

Two late goals give Spurs victory

70 minutes in, Eriksen did come close to scoring a second as another fantastic effort went close to giving his side the lead.

Substitute Alderweireld did give Spurs the lead they'd been searching for as he hit a rare long-range strike into the bottom corner.

Just six minutes later, Tottenham's key man Kane solidified their victory by converting from the penalty spot.

Next up?

PSG will be preparing for a tough fixture against Champions League finalists Juventus.

Whereas, Spurs will be preparing to face fellow English side Manchester City.