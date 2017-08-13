Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2017/18

We're hoping for goals today, and we've already seen plenty this weekend as the Premier League gets back underway. There were 13 in the first two games alone! Tottenham have seen rivals win, draw and lose, meaning they can set the pace compared to the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool with a win today. For Newcastle, every point is crucial with their primary aim being to get to the magic 40 point mark.

Pochettino's side will be without the injured Kieran Trippier, and after selling Kyle Walker they've no senior right back's available, meaning Eric Dier is likely to show his versatility once more by slotting in there. Elsewhere in the visiting team, Dele Alli and Harry Kane are amongst those expected to start.

Both teams will look back on the last time they met, at St James' Park on the final day of the 2015-16 season. Already relegated Newcastle put in their performance of the season, hammering Spurs 5-1 to relegate Pochettino's side into third place behind rivals Arsenal, who they'd been ahead of for much of the season. Today is a chance for revenge.

Spurs were certainly competitive last season, coming second in the league and looking like the only team that would put any sort of pressure on league winners Chelsea at any point. Losing in the FA Cup semi-final was a blow as Pochettino chased his first trophy in North London, whilst the Champions League campaign was poor. They start with a blank canvas today.

Having made no signing's so far this summer, there is pressure on Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham to justify that decision with a victory, especially with the uproar that left-back Danny Rose called this week by calling on the club to make more purchases in order to compete at the top level.

This is a big one for Newcastle, who returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking under Rafa Benitez following their relegation in the 2015/16 season. Going up as champions, many expect them to slot back into mid-table life rather than being lodged in the relegation zone. A good performance today would go some way to making those predictions look more likely.

Good afternoon everyone and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute coverage of Newcastle United's first game back in the Premier League, as they host Tottenham Hotspur at St James' Park. Kick-off in the North East is set for 13:30 UK time, and we'll have team news around an hour prior. I'm Oliver Emmerson and I'll be taking you through the afternoon's spectacle.